Dr. Salvatore Lacagnina, DO
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Lacagnina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sw Fla Ankle & Foot Care Specialists9371 Cypress Lake Dr Ste 14, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 579-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely pleased with his care. He took time to listen to my concerns and answered all my questions. His level of expertise is excellent.
About Dr. Salvatore Lacagnina, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1124029012
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacagnina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacagnina accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacagnina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacagnina speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacagnina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacagnina.
