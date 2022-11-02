Dr. Salvatore Insinga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Insinga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Insinga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salvatore Insinga, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
1
SpineCare Long Island - West Islip1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
SpineCare Long Island - Huntington110 E Main St Ste 2B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
3
SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
4
SpineCare Long Island - Great Neck935 Northern Blvd Ste 303B, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (833) 774-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I want to thank Dr insigna for the excellent care I received from him for back surgery in July 2022 He was kind ..patience & answered ALL my questions about pre surgery & post op. After 4 years of looking for answers to my back pain..Dr insigna was able to give me an answer ..I was so happy when I woke up from surgery with no pain!! I have & will continue to refer friends & family to him! Thank you!!
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1801944905
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- NY Coll Osteo Med
Dr. Insinga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Insinga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Insinga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Insinga has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Insinga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Insinga speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Insinga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Insinga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Insinga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Insinga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.