Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 433 Meadow St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 216-2991
Iacobello, Salvatore MD281 Hartford Tpke, Vernon Rockville, CT 06066 Directions (860) 871-2831
Hospital Affiliations
- Day Kimball Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iacobello has been hands down the best psychiatrist I've ever had. I feel like he actually listens to me and cares about what I'm saying in our sessions. I appreciate the fact that he's hard on me when he needs to be, but he also lets me know when I'm being too hard on myself. He helped me get off medications that made me miserable, and also helped me get off my butt and get a job. He doesn't always tell me what I want to hear, but because of that it's easier for me to trust that he's telling me what I need to hear. Also, he's very good at making me dig deeper when there are underlying issues behind the surface level problems I talk about.
About Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD
- Integrative Psychiatry
- English, Italian
- 1225128333
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center,New York, Ny
- State University New York Health Sciences Center,Brooklyn
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacobello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iacobello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iacobello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iacobello speaks Italian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacobello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacobello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacobello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.