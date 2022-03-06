See All Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD

Integrative Psychiatry
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    433 Meadow St, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 216-2991
  2. 2
    Iacobello, Salvatore MD
    281 Hartford Tpke, Vernon Rockville, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 871-2831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Day Kimball Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iacobello?

    Mar 06, 2022
    Dr. Iacobello has been hands down the best psychiatrist I've ever had. I feel like he actually listens to me and cares about what I'm saying in our sessions. I appreciate the fact that he's hard on me when he needs to be, but he also lets me know when I'm being too hard on myself. He helped me get off medications that made me miserable, and also helped me get off my butt and get a job. He doesn't always tell me what I want to hear, but because of that it's easier for me to trust that he's telling me what I need to hear. Also, he's very good at making me dig deeper when there are underlying issues behind the surface level problems I talk about.
    Isaiah — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iacobello to family and friends

    Dr. Iacobello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iacobello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD.

    About Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD

    Specialties
    • Integrative Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225128333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center,New York, Ny
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University New York Health Sciences Center,Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacobello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iacobello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iacobello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacobello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacobello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacobello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacobello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Salvatore Iacobello, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.