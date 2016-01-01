See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Guarnera works at Novero Neurology LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novero Neurology LLC
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 555, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 255-5903

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871575332
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Guarnera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarnera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guarnera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guarnera works at Novero Neurology LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Guarnera’s profile.

    Dr. Guarnera has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guarnera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Guarnera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarnera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarnera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarnera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

