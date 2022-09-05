Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grimaldi works at
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida - Wellington West Forest Hill10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 645-7232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida927 45th St Ste 101, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 765-6825
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimaldi?
I have been seeing Dr Grimaldi going on three years now. My ability to breathe comfortably has improved more in this time than in the preceeding 60 years. While we were both frustrated at times treating my depressingly complicated condition, Dr. G never gave up. This is a story of success. Treatment success is what you are seeking, isn't it? It's what we all are seeking. It's why we all come here. For help. From Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi...
About Dr. Salvatore Grimaldi, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1083735401
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Associates
- St. John Hospital
- St. John Hospital
- Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimaldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimaldi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimaldi works at
Dr. Grimaldi has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimaldi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grimaldi speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.