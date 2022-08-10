Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaudino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Gaudino works at
Locations
-
1
Royal Podiatry Associates39 W 32nd St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 494-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaudino?
Dr Sal is great with kids and true professional. You will feel at home in his office in the exam room!
About Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1053402438
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaudino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaudino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaudino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaudino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaudino works at
Dr. Gaudino has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaudino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaudino speaks Hindi and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaudino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaudino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaudino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.