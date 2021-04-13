Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frangiamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Twinsburg Medical Center8701 Darrow Rd Fl Twg, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 444-0079
Hospital Affiliations
- Marymount Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frangiamore recently did a meniscectomy on my Medial Meniscus of the right knee two months ago! Doing very well since surgery! I'm back to everything I did before I had my injury! Highly recommend him for communication and Bed Side manners! He's very young however a very good Surgeon!
About Dr. Salvatore Frangiamore, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Frangiamore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frangiamore accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frangiamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frangiamore works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frangiamore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frangiamore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frangiamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frangiamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.