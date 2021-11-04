See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Trenton, MI
Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO

Obstetrics
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Finazzo works at Downriver Obstetrics & Gynecology GYN in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Downriver Obstetrics & Gynecology GYN
    1651 Kingsway Ct, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 671-2110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2021
    He's an excellent Doctor, always makes you feel comfortable and will answer any questions you have, willing to go to certain lengths when delivering a baby
    — Nov 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO
    About Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1033180161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Finazzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finazzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finazzo works at Downriver Obstetrics & Gynecology GYN in Trenton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Finazzo’s profile.

    Dr. Finazzo has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Finazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

