Dr. Diloreto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvatore Diloreto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Diloreto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1340 S 18th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-9786
-
2
Baptist Heart Specialists820 Prudential Dr Ste 112, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-5996
-
3
Baptist Heart Specialists1348 S 18th St Ste 200, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-9786
-
4
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
-
5
Baptist Medical Center800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diloreto?
Listens and gives great advice.
About Dr. Salvatore Diloreto, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1780640953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT COLUMBIA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diloreto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diloreto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diloreto has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diloreto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Diloreto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diloreto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diloreto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diloreto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.