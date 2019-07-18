Overview

Dr. Salvatore Desimone, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Desimone works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

