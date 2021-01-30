Overview

Dr. Salvatore Delauro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Delauro works at Joseph K Aboujaoude MD PLLC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.