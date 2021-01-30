See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Salvatore Delauro, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Delauro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Delauro works at Joseph K Aboujaoude MD PLLC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Aboujaoude Md.pllc
    65 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 979-9333
  2. 2
    Eger Health Care and Rehabilitation Center
    140 Meisner Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 979-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jan 30, 2021
    Great doctor. Very attentive and approachable. Good service. Relatively short wait time.
    — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Salvatore Delauro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699115949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Delauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delauro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delauro works at Joseph K Aboujaoude MD PLLC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delauro’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Delauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

