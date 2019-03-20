Overview

Dr. Salvatore Conte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Conte works at Dr. Salvatore A. Conte Inc. in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.