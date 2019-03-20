See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland Park, NJ
Dr. Salvatore Conte, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Conte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Conte works at Dr. Salvatore A. Conte Inc. in Woodland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Salvatore A. Conte Inc.
    1167 McBride Ave, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 (973) 790-8811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Hypertension
Low Back Pain
Earwax Buildup
Hypertension
Low Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2019
    Is Dr. Conte still around? I've been seeing him for years and I havent been back in a year and hear he is no longer in Woodland Park. Is this true? If someone knows where he is located and still practicing, please email me - Thanks
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Salvatore Conte, MD
    About Dr. Salvatore Conte, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1174688493
    Education & Certifications

    St Barnabas Med Center
    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
