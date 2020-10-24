Dr. Salvatore Cavaliere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Cavaliere, MD
Dr. Salvatore Cavaliere, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dmc - Sinai-grace Hospital6071 W Outer Dr, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 966-3300
Sinai-grace Ent Clinic6001 W Outer Dr Ste 203, Detroit, MI 48235 Directions (313) 966-1045
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
I was in the hospital and had to have a tracheotomy, he saved my life! Forever grateful.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Paparella Ear, Head, & Neck Institute, Pa
- McLaren Oakland, Pontiac, Mi
- McLaren Macomb, Mt Clemens, Mi
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
