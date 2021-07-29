See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Salvatore Cavaleri, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Cavaleri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Cavaleri works at University Cardiology Assocs in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Critical Care Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 9U, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Dizziness
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Salvatore Cavaleri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588806269
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    • Chief Resident NYU-Bellevue Hosp
    Internship
    • NY University Med Ctr-Bellevue Hosp
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Cavaleri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaleri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavaleri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavaleri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavaleri works at University Cardiology Assocs in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cavaleri’s profile.

    Dr. Cavaleri has seen patients for Dizziness, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavaleri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaleri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaleri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaleri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaleri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

