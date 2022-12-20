Overview

Dr. Salvatore Caruana, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Caruana works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Laryngeal Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.