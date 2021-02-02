Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science/ Kansas City, Mo and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Campo works at
Locations
Phoenix Pain Clinic10405 E Northwest Hwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75238 Directions (214) 324-9400
Phoenix Pain Clinic1110 N Buckner Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campos is a fantastic doctor and his staff is always kind and caring.
About Dr. Salvatore Campo, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134179385
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Lakeside Hospital
- University Of Health Science/ Kansas City, Mo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campo works at
Dr. Campo has seen patients for Myelopathy, Chronic Postoperative Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Campo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campo.
