Dr. Salvatore Calandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo - State University of New York and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Calandra works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.