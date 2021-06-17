Dr. Salvatore Buffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Buffa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Buffa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Fishkill GI969 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 471-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buffa is a great physician and person. I very highly recommend him. He is very personable, kind, with excellent communications. The staff was equally impressive, kind and personable. I really appreciate the care I received!
About Dr. Salvatore Buffa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346244027
Education & Certifications
- Presby Med Center
- Presby Med Center
- Presby Med Center
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buffa has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buffa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buffa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.