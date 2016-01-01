Dr. Biazzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvatore Biazzo, DO
Dr. Salvatore Biazzo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Unlv Student Health Center4505 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154 Directions (702) 895-3370
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518049154
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Biazzo accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biazzo speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Biazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.