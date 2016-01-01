Dr. Zamora-Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvador Zamora-Munoz, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvador Zamora-Munoz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Salvador M Zamora-munoz MD2222 Morgan Ave Ste 112, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 883-8058
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salvador Zamora-Munoz, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1841297397
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
