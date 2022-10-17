Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Kellum Family Clinic7323 Marbach Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78227 Directions (210) 674-0257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Vazquez for a few years…he makes you comfortable I just think he is awesome. He remembers the problems you are seeing him for. Ask questions of you to make sure he is aware of something you hadn’t made him aware of. I just truly like him for my Doctor and as a great person.
About Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.