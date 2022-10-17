Overview

Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Vazquez works at Kellum Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.