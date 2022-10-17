See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD

Family Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Vazquez works at Kellum Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kellum Family Clinic
    Kellum Family Clinic
7323 Marbach Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 674-0257

Pre-Operative Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Prostate Cancer Screening
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Prostate Cancer Screening

Pre-Operative Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Prostate Cancer Screening
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Echocardiography
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Oct 17, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Vazquez for a few years…he makes you comfortable I just think he is awesome. He remembers the problems you are seeing him for. Ask questions of you to make sure he is aware of something you hadn't made him aware of. I just truly like him for my Doctor and as a great person.
    Maggy Aranda — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD

    Family Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English
    1588641377
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvador Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez works at Kellum Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vazquez’s profile.

    Dr. Vazquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

