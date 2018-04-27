Dr. Salvador Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvador Ramirez, MD
Dr. Salvador Ramirez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Fernandez Orthopedics PA1797 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 856-3592
I loved my visit with Dr.Ramirez as soon as I told him the symptoms I was having he did a few tests and gave me a diagnosis. He prescribed some medications and physical therapy and I am much improved. His office staff makes you feel at home.
About Dr. Salvador Ramirez, MD
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
