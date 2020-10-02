Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plasencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Dr. Plasencia works at
Encino - Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 340, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This doctor helped me with problems with schooling and pain I have been struggling with for many years.
About Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD
Internal Medicine
13 years of experience
English
NPI: 1881953156
Education & Certifications
D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Dr. Plasencia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plasencia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Plasencia works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasencia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.