Dr. Salvador Peron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Urologists
- OH
- Maumee
- Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
Overview
Dr. Salvador Peron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Peron works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 314-6050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Circumcision
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Hydrocele
- View other providers who treat Lithotripsy
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cystometry
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Bladder Stones
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Prostate Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
- View other providers who treat Urethral Stricture
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
- View other providers who treat Uroflowmetry
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Vesicoureteral Reflux
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Exstrophy Repair
- View other providers who treat Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Surgery
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Complex Penile Surgery
- View other providers who treat Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy
- View other providers who treat Craniotomy
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Prostate Removal
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Epididymitis
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Exstrophy of Bladder
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hypospadias
- View other providers who treat Incomplete Circumcision Repair
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Kidney and Ureter Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
- View other providers who treat Kidney Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laminoplasty
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Paraphimosis
- View other providers who treat Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Penile Implants
- View other providers who treat Peyronie's Disease
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cyst
- View other providers who treat Prostate Stones
- View other providers who treat Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sexual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spermatocele
- View other providers who treat Testicular Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Urethral Dilation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urology Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peron?
Very thorough and explains things well. On two occasions had to wait a long time after getting to exam room.
About Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1881691640
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peron works at
Dr. Peron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Circumcision and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peron speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Peron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.