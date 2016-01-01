Overview

Dr. Salvador Perez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo.



Dr. Perez works at Salvador Perez MD PC in Corona, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.