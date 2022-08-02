Overview

Dr. Salvador Murra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Deaconess Hospital|Lousiana State University|University Of Louisville



Dr. Murra works at Salvador Murra,M.D. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.