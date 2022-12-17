Overview

Dr. Salvador Mora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua, Leon, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mora works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.