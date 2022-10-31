Dr. Salvador Lanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvador Lanza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Health Heart Institute Cardiology Group - Lake Mary392 Rinehart Rd Ste 2080, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 539-2100
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-1745Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Top notch cardio care from Dr. Lanza. highly recommended....
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
