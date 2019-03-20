See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD

Pediatrics
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with San Juan Municipal Hospital

Dr. Bou-Gauthier works at Dr. Bou Pediatrics in Tampa, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bou Pediatrics
    20713 Center Oak Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 719-3716
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Bou Pediatrics
    1507 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 719-3716
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Pediatric Overweight
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Pediatric Overweight

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 20, 2019
    Front staff very sweet and attentive. Doctor is the best Pediatrician in town. I am a nurse and work with several Doctors but none compare to Dr. Bou. He loves his patients and is always on top of the new american Pediatric guidelines. I highly recommend to all new and experienced moms.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Salvador Bou-Gauthier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932181625
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Juan Municipal Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

