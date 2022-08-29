Overview

Dr. Salva Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.



Dr. Ahmed works at Brookville Family Care in Brookville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.