Dr. Saloomeh Saati, MD
Overview
Dr. Saloomeh Saati, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 506, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-6256
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very professional and a very caring person
About Dr. Saloomeh Saati, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104184928
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
