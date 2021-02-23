Dr. Tanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Tanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Gainesville1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 500, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-9864
-
2
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Diagnostic Clinic Oncology Pharmacy1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 330, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (470) 228-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanna?
Awesome! We love Dr. Tanna. She is so thorough & personable . She seems to really care for her patients!
About Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760422117
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanna works at
Dr. Tanna has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.