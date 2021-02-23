See All Hematologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD

Hematology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Tanna works at Northwest Georgia Diagnostic Clinics in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Gainesville
    1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 500, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 536-9864
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0211
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Diagnostic Clinic Oncology Pharmacy
    1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 330, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 228-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Awesome! We love Dr. Tanna. She is so thorough & personable . She seems to really care for her patients!
    James Vernon Jarrard — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Saloni Tanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760422117
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanna has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

