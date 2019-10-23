Dr. Salomon Salama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salomon Salama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salomon Salama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Salama works at
Locations
Snyder Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery PA120 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 395-7616Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. Salama for 25+ years. Professional, knowledgeable, courteous, capable and very patient-friendly.
About Dr. Salomon Salama, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104810613
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salama has seen patients for Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salama speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.