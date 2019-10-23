Overview

Dr. Salomon Salama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Salama works at S. DANIEL SALAMA MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.