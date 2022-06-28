Dr. Salomon Levy-Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy-Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salomon Levy-Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Salomon Levy-Miranda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Levy-Miranda works at
Locations
-
1
LPG General & Vascular Surgery2776 Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-9960
-
2
Duplin Surgical PA417 N Main St, Kenansville, NC 28349 Directions (910) 275-0027
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy-Miranda?
Dr. Levy, Bonnie and Kelly
About Dr. Salomon Levy-Miranda, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1164665055
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Louisville
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy-Miranda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy-Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy-Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy-Miranda works at
Dr. Levy-Miranda speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy-Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy-Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy-Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy-Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.