Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquenazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota.
Dr. Esquenazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Airala Laser & Cataract Institute2050 Ne 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 947-7133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esquenazi?
Thank you for my LASIK surgery. Now I can see everything clearly for the first time in 20+ years. You changed my life!!!
About Dr. Salomon Esquenazi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1558457317
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Fac Med Col Mayor Rosario, Bogota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esquenazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esquenazi works at
Dr. Esquenazi has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esquenazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esquenazi speaks Creole.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.