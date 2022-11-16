Overview

Dr. Salomi Salins, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Salins works at Digestive Disease Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.