Dr. Salome Masghati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salome Masghati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The Medical University Of Vienna, Austria.
Dr. Masghati works at
LVMIS and Womens Pelvic Health Center9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 216-3346
Northwest Pain Management750 N Syringa St Ste 101, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 262-2482
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Masghati?
Dr. Masghati saved my life! I absolutely love her. She truly cared and took the time to do everything possible for me. She’s so thorough and took her time to listen to me and talk me thru everything! End result of it all she did a full hysterectomy. The healing and incision areas were small and healed beautifully. Thank you Dr. Masghati for everything you did for me!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French, German, Persian and Spanish
- UNLV
- White Meml/Glendale Advent
- UCLA Medical Center
- The Medical University Of Vienna, Austria
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Masghati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masghati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masghati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masghati speaks French, German, Persian and Spanish.
