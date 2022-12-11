See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Salome Masghati, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Salome Masghati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The Medical University Of Vienna, Austria.

Dr. Masghati works at WellHealth Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Post Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    LVMIS and Womens Pelvic Health Center
    9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148
    Northwest Pain Management
    750 N Syringa St Ste 101, Post Falls, ID 83854

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 11, 2022
    Dr. Masghati saved my life! I absolutely love her. She truly cared and took the time to do everything possible for me. She's so thorough and took her time to listen to me and talk me thru everything! End result of it all she did a full hysterectomy. The healing and incision areas were small and healed beautifully. Thank you Dr. Masghati for everything you did for me!
    Danielle Wade — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Salome Masghati, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, French, German, Persian and Spanish
    • 1699186551
    • UNLV
    • White Meml/Glendale Advent
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • The Medical University Of Vienna, Austria
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
