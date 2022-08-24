Dr. Salman Waheeduddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waheeduddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Waheeduddin, MD
Dr. Salman Waheeduddin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Medical Group9200 W Loomis Rd Ste 116, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 529-9232
Rheumatology and Immunotherapy4225 W Oakwood Park Ct, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 435-0025
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 646-5410
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sal is always there with his caring and compassionate attitude. He is never too busy to come to the rescue.
About Dr. Salman Waheeduddin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598700387
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
