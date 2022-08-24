Overview

Dr. Salman Waheeduddin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Waheeduddin works at Aurora Health Center in Franklin, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.