Dr. Salman Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salman Sheikh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Karachi, Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Aurora2088 Ogden Ave Ste 250, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very helpful and informative.
About Dr. Salman Sheikh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, Pulmonary Medicine,Critical Care and Sleep Medicine
- The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York, Internal Medicine
- The State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York
- University of Karachi, Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
