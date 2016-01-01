See All Neurologists in Bartlett, TN
Dr. Salman Saeed, MD

Neurology
2 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salman Saeed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

Dr. Saeed works at West TN Neurology Clinic in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Dyersburg, TN, Memphis, TN and Atoka, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West TN Neurology Clinic
    6570 Stage Rd Ste 202, Bartlett, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 213-4225
  2. 2
    Michael E. Steuer MD PC
    1150 US Highway 51 Byp W Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 288-1977
  3. 3
    Memphis Physicians Radiological Group
    5959 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 765-1000
  4. 4
    Smz Specialists PC
    76 Capital Way Ste B, Atoka, TN 38004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 213-4225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
  • West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Salman Saeed, MD

    Neurology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1528051125
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salman Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saeed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

