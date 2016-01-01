Dr. Salman Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Saeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salman Saeed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Dr. Saeed works at
Locations
West TN Neurology Clinic6570 Stage Rd Ste 202, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 213-4225
Michael E. Steuer MD PC1150 US Highway 51 Byp W Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 288-1977
Memphis Physicians Radiological Group5959 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 765-1000
Smz Specialists PC76 Capital Way Ste B, Atoka, TN 38004 Directions (901) 213-4225
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Salman Saeed, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528051125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
