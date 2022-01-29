Dr. Salman Razi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Razi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salman Razi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Mohammad Haghdoost MD Medical Cororation1144 Norman Dr Ste 204, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 824-1313Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Salman S. Razi MD Inc.2160 W Grant Line Rd Ste 140, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (209) 824-1313
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I and my wife both have Dr Razi as our urologist, and we both like him. He implanted a bladder control device in her and has supported her with proper use. I have prostate cancer and Dr Razi helped me before I ultimately decided to go with an oncologist to see if he had different recommendations and treatment, and no, Dr Razi was spot on.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851368054
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Razi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razi has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razi speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Razi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.