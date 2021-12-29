Dr. Salman Razi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Razi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Salman Razi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Razi works at
Sycamore Medical Center Physicians Office Building4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 450, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 439-3600
Kettering Urology Institute Inc3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5800, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 439-3600
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We saw Dr. Razi for the first time this morning as our regular pulmonologist, his associate, was not available. We had just found out through My Chart.com that my husband has lung cancer. Dr Razi carefully reviewed records with us, then quickly outlined a treatment plan. We left with a referral for an oncologist and a surgeon as well as orders for three pertinent tests. We left the office well pleased and relieved that we were in good hands.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114944063
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
