Overview

Dr. Salman Razi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Razi works at Pulmonary Medicine Of Dayton, Inc. in Miamisburg, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.