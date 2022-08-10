Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porbandarwalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Porbandarwalla works at
Locations
Conestoga Eye825 Fishburn Rd, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 541-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dearest Dr. "P" is truly the best Doctor I have ever known! His sincerity gentleness, caring, kindness, sense of humor and expertise is unrivaled!!! He gives me eye injections every five weeks, and I actually look forward to my appointment . I recently lost my only child to a rare cancer, and Dr. "P" was so sympathetic. I see him as a gift from a loving God. With Great Gratitude, Linda D.
About Dr. Salman Porbandarwalla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245490663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Porbandarwalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porbandarwalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porbandarwalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porbandarwalla has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porbandarwalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Porbandarwalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porbandarwalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porbandarwalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porbandarwalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.