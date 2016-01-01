Dr. Okour accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salman Okour, MD
Overview
Dr. Salman Okour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Okour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodland Park Obgyn LLC1031 McBride Ave Ste D206, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-2131
-
2
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 322-3122MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Urgent Care of Fountain Valley11100 Warner Ave Ste 116, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (310) 367-3648Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Northwest Newborn Specialists PC770 The City Dr S Ste 4000, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (800) 463-6628
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okour?
About Dr. Salman Okour, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265691505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okour works at
Dr. Okour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.