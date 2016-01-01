Overview

Dr. Salman Okour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Okour works at Woodland Park OBGYN in Woodland Park, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ, Fountain Valley, CA and Orange, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.