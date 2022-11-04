Overview

Dr. Salman Nusrat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nusrat works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.