Overview

Dr. Salman Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Malik works at Malik Neurological Associates in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.