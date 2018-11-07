Overview

Dr. Salman Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at MedStar Health in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.