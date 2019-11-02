Dr. Salman Malad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Malad, MD
Dr. Salman Malad, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cambridge and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.
Cancer Center of Acadiana1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8400
Healthcare Partners8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 735-7154
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Doctor Mallad is an Excellent Doctor!!!!!! I always felt he listened to what I had to say, and always explained things to me in such a way, that I Understood him completely. I also felt I could TRUST HIM, to do his best for me,,,In my 62 years of life, he's been my FAVORITE DOCTOR..
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Feist Weiler Cancer Ctr
- East Tennessee State University
- University of Cambridge
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Malad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malad works at
Dr. Malad has seen patients for Anemia, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.