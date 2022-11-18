Overview

Dr. Salman Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and L A Downtown Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Primary Care Solutions in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.