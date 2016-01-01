Dr. Salman Kazim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salman Kazim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salman Kazim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Kazim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Group3131 N Division St Ste 201, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (443) 955-6244
-
2
Psychological Center for Growth and Development200 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-0741
-
3
Sinnissippi Centers Inc.100 Jefferson St, Oregon, IL 61061 Directions (815) 732-3157
-
4
Sinnissippi Centers Inc.1321 N 7th St, Rochelle, IL 61068 Directions (815) 562-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazim?
About Dr. Salman Kazim, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1154437457
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazim accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazim works at
Dr. Kazim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.